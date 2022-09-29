650 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS ACES opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

