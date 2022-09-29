Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,575,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

NYSE LYV opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

