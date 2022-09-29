A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 909,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCBR opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

