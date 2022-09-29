Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Drops By 41.6%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of BAOS stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
