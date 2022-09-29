Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Drops By 41.6%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BAOS stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

