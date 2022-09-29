Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.