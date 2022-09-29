Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

