Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Up 728.2% in September

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 728.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 553,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 198,468 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

