Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auddia Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

