Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auddia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Auddia in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

