Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.98. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.