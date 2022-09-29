Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Up 410.0% in September

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance
Shares of ARTEW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Strategic Investment (ARTEW)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.