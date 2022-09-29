Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

