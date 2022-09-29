Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.70.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.