Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 68.0%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.