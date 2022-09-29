Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

