Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

