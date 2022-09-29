Allworth Financial LP Acquires 224 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.