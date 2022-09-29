AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3 %

AME stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.