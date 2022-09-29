Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 235,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,527,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,480,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

