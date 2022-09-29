ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 332.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $1,621,000.

DIG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

