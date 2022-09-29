Allworth Financial LP Buys 288 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

