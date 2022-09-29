Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

FUMB stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

