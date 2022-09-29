Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.