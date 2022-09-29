Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.33 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

