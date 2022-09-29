Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

JIRE stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

