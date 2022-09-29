Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $46,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

