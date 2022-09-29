Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26.

