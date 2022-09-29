Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 86,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

