Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $557,799,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $173.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

