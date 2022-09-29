Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.6 %

LH stock opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $206.10 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

