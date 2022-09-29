Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 127,074 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

