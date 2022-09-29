Allworth Financial LP Buys 163 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $232.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $265.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.55 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

