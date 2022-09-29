Allworth Financial LP Sells 216 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $220.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

