American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREBW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

