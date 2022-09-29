Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Increases By 42.9%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAP opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 ( NYSE:SHAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

