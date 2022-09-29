Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.31.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $109.91 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,986,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

