Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

