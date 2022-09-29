SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 82,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SPRC stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.