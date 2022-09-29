Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Flywire Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

