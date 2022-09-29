Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

