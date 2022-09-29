PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 193.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GHY opened at $10.86 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

