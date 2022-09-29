Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

