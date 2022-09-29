Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,134 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 247,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 227.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.