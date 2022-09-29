Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

