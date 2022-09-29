William Hawkins Buys 7,250 Shares of PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Rating) insider William Hawkins purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.73 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of A$99,557.00 ($69,620.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04.

PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. It operates through three segments: PEXA Exchange, PEXA International, and PEXA Insights. The company operates electronic lodgement network, a cloud-based platform that enables the digital lodgement and settlement for property transactions.

