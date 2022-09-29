Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 20,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,050.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$6.69 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market cap of C$281.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

