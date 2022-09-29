Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $163,055.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JOBY stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

