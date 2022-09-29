Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $163,055.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.9 %
JOBY stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.53.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
