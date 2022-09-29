Sime Armoyan Purchases 36,500 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$157,085.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,929,700 shares in the company, valued at C$51,341,849.89.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,690.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$142,061.85.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.77. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The company has a market cap of C$344.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

