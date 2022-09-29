Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys $148,058.48 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 32,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $467,541.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

