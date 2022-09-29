Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Purchases $142,474.16 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $142,474.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,447.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40.

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $22,137.50.

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

Lazydays stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazydays by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 64,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lazydays by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

