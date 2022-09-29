Patrick A. Maciariello Buys 6,500 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Compass Diversified Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $33.31.
Compass Diversified Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.
Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.