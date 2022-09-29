Patrick A. Maciariello Buys 6,500 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 450,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

