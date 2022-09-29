Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.