Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,360 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.55.

ASML stock opened at $441.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.68 and its 200 day moving average is $544.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

